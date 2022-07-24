Hearn registered a no-decision during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Oakland, allowing three hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 3.1 scoreless innings.

Hearn entered in the second inning following opener Matt Bush and navigated three successful frames before departing in the fifth with two on and one out. Reliever Dennis Santana escaped the jam with a double play to give Hearn his second scoreless outing in his last three appearances. Since being shifted to the bulk role, the 27-year-old has surrendered four runs (two earned) and 13 baserunners with 11 strikeouts in 11.1 innings across three appearances.