Hearn (2-3) took the loss during Sunday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Astros, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Hearn was done in by the top of Houston's order Sunday, with the top five batters in the lineup accounting for all the damage except for one hit. The 27-year-old has now failed to surpass five innings in any of his eight starts and Hearn has walked multiple batters in each of his last four games. He carries a 5.77 ERA into a start projected to come next weekend against Oakland.