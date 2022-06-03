Hearn (3-4) allowed three earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.

Hearn labored through the third inning as he walked three and allowed two hits to account for two of his three earned runs. He's been inconsistent in his ability to work deep into games, as he's now failed to record at last 15 outs in three of his last four starts. That gives Hearn little margin for error when it comes to his ratio stats, so he now owns a 5.48 ERA across 10 starts for the campaign.