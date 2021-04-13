Hearn (0-1) took the loss Monday as the Rangers fell 1-0 to the Rays, giving up one run on one hit and two walks over three innings of relief. He struck out seven.

The southpaw was impressive as the second half of the Rangers' tandem Monday following four scoreless innings from Dane Dunning, but Hearn's only real mistake got taken deep by Willy Adames with two outs in the seventh inning for the game's only run. Hearn had a shaky start to the season and still holds a 5.40 ERA through 8.1 innings, but his 12:5 K:BB highlights his potential.