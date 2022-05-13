Hearn (2-2) earned the win after allowing one hit and three walks across five scoreless innings during Thursday's 3-1 win over the Royals. He struck out three.

Hearn's last start was skipped with the return of Jon Gray (knee), but he returned to the rotation with his best outing of the season. The lefty has finished five innings in each of his last three starts and sports a 1.13 WHIP and a 15:7 K:BB across those contests. Hearn's next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's matchup with the Angels.