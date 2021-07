Roby has been diagnosed with a right elbow sprain and likely won't return to game action until the beginning of October, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Roby will be reassessed at the end of July, and if everything looks okay, he should be able to start a throwing program soon after. Based on the above timeline, the right-hander will have to get through the next two-plus months without any substantial setbacks in order to pitch in live games again this season.