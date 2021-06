Low-A Down East placed Roby on the 7-day injured list June 18 with a right elbow injury, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers haven't provided a firm diagnosis for Roby's injury, but Grant notes that all options are on the table for the 19-year-old, including season-ending Tommy John surgery. A 2020 third-round pick, Roby posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 22 innings over his first six starts for Down East.