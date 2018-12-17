Rangers' Tim Dillard: Heads to Texas on minors deal
Dillard signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Dillard had been with the Brewers since the team drafted him back in 2002 but hadn't thrown a pitch in the big leagues since 2012. His ERA at the Triple-A level has been over 5.00 in each of the last five seasons, reaching 7.36 last season, so it would a surprise if the 35-year-old makes a major-league impact this season.
