Rangers' Tim Dillard: Moved to minors camp
Dillard was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Dillard was never likely to earn a major-league roster spot, as he's a 35-year-old who hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2012. He'll fill an organizational depth role this season.
