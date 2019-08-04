Federowicz was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

The Rangers designated both Federowicz and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera for assignment Wednesday, but only the former will stick around in the organization after the latter was granted his release upon clearing waivers. Texas appears ready to commit to younger backstops Jose Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa as part of a timeshare behind the dish with Jeff Mathis, so Federowicz is unlikely to resurface in the big leagues again in 2019 unless an injury strikes one of the aforementioned three catchers.

