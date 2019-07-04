Rangers' Tim Federowicz: Pops third homer
Federowicz went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.
The veteran catcher only has seven hits in 14 games since joining the Rangers, but three of them have left the yard. Federowicz will continue backing up Jeff Mathis until Isiah Kiner-Falefa (finger) returns from the IL.
More News
-
Rangers' Tim Federowicz: Slams first homer•
-
Rangers' Tim Federowicz: Traded to Texas•
-
Indians' Tim Federowicz: Gets MiLB deal from Tribe•
-
Reds' Tim Federowicz: Outrighted from 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Tim Federowicz: Called up as third catcher•
-
Reds' Tim Federowicz: Gets minor-league deal from Cincinnati•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...