Federowicz went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

The veteran catcher only has seven hits in 14 games since joining the Rangers, but three of them have left the yard. Federowicz will continue backing up Jeff Mathis until Isiah Kiner-Falefa (finger) returns from the IL.

More News
Our Latest Stories