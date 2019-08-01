Federowicz was designated for assignment after Wednesday's win over the Mariners, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Federowicz started 22 games behind the plate since being acquired by the Rangers in early June, but his .169/.224/.366 slash line and 35.4 percent strikeout rate certainly left something to be desired. Jose Trevino will be called up to cover catching duties with Jeff Mathis in his place.