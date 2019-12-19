Play

Federowicz signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday as a non-roster invitee.

Federowicz appeared in 29 major-league games in 2019, hitting .160/.213/.347 with four home runs and seven RBI. The catcher will likely begin the season with Triple-A Nashville, although he'll get the chance to work out of the big-league camp during spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories