Federowicz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Despite drawing starts both of the past two days, Federowicz still appears to be stuck in a timeshare behind the dish with Jeff Mathis, who gets the nod at catcher in the series finale. Federowicz is batting just .180 since joining the Rangers in early June and could lose his spot on the active roster once the team decides Isiah Kiner-Falefa is ready to return from Triple-A Nashville.