Federowicz went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer as the Rangers defeated the Athletics 10-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Playing his first game as a Ranger, Federowicz contributed a three-run homer to break the game open by lifting the Rangers to a 10-4 lead. The 31-year-old backstop is likely to split time with Jeff Mathis as Isiah Kiner-Falefa is currently on the injured list.