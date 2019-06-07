Federowicz was traded from Cleveland to Texas on Friday in exchange for cash or a player to be named later.

Federowicz will head immediately to the big leagues to serve as the backup catcher behind Jeff Mathis while Isiah Kiner-Falefa (finger) remains on the injured list. The veteran owns a .199/.247/.323 slash line over parts of seven seasons and is unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact during his time on the roster.