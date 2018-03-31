Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Begins playing catch
Lincecum (finger) has started playing catch, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Lincecum, who is on the disabled list with a blister on his right middle finger, is throwing without issue. The next step will be to resume throwing off the mound. The goal is for him to be in the active lineup by May, but his role remains unclear. Manager Jeff Banister floated the idea of Lincecum as a closer candidate, but we'll need to see how the Rangers get by with Keone Kela and Kevin Jepsen at the end of games.
