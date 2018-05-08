Lincecum (finger) allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two over one inning in the first game of his rehabilitation assignment, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Lincecum threw 16 pitches (nine strikes) for Triple-A Round Rock, his first game appearance since Sept. 4, 2016. "It was pretty nerve wracking, my first three batters or so," Lincecum told reporters. "My nerves were going. My legs were shaking a little bit. Other than that, it was nice to get my feet wet." The right-hander, who will pitch again Wednesday, has been on the disabled list after developing a blister on his right middle finger. During spring training, there had been some talk of Lincecum filling the Rangers' vacant closer role, but that doesn't appear to be an option as Keone Kela (7-for-7) has been flawless in save situations. If Lincecum can get back to being an effective pitcher in the majors, the Rangers will most likely showcase him as a potential trade piece later in the season.