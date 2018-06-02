Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Decision day looms
Lincecum's 30-day rehabilitation assignment for a blister he suffered on his right middle finger ends Monday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers don't appear to be ready to bring Lincecum up to the majors. The right-hander has a 6.17 ERA over 11.2 innings and has allowed 1.89 baserunners per inning. Manager Jeff Banister said the report he received indicated good fastball command, but the velocity is down and his secondary stuff needs work. Come Monday, the Rangers will need to activate him, ask him to remain on the DL indefinitely, request a minor league assignment or offer him his release.
