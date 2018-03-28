Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Doesn't expect to be ready until May
Lincecum (finger) admitted that he will likely need another month before he's capable to pitch in the majors, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
A blister issue will force Lincecum to open the 2018 season on the disabled list, and keep him sidelined from major-league action until he builds the arm back up to speed in the minors. Once he's able to return, Lincecum is expected to serve as a top setup man in the Rangers' bullpen. Expect another update on his status once he's able to get back on the mound.
