Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Lands on 60-day DL
Lincecum (finger) was moved to the 60-day DL on Sunday.
Lincecum had seemed to be making progress recovering from a blister on his finger, as he'd thrown a series of bullpen sessions over the past weeks. However, he'll require additional time on the shelf and won't be eligible to return until the latter end of May. In a corresponding move, Renato Nunez (hamstring) was claimed off waivers from the A's.
