Pitching coach Doug Brocail said that he doesn't expect Lincecum (personal) to be ready for Opening Day, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Despite the tough news, Brocail did say he was impressed with how the veteran hurler looked. Lincecum reportedly exhibited excellent control, Brocail commented, "that [splittler] is nasty." Lincecum may not be ready for the season opener, but it seems like he isn't too far away from being ready for game action.