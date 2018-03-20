Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Likely won't be ready for Opening Day
Pitching coach Doug Brocail said that he doesn't expect Lincecum (personal) to be ready for Opening Day, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Despite the tough news, Brocail did say he was impressed with how the veteran hurler looked. Lincecum reportedly exhibited excellent control, Brocail commented, "that [splittler] is nasty." Lincecum may not be ready for the season opener, but it seems like he isn't too far away from being ready for game action.
