Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Officially hits DL
The Rangers formally placed Lincecum (finger) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com reports.
The blister on Lincecum's throwing hand isn't viewed as a major concern, but he's unlikely to be available for the season's first month after he went unsigned until late February, then missed most of Rangers camp due to a personal matter and the finger issue. Manager Jeff Banister said that Keone Kela will have the first opportunity to close for the Rangers, with Kevin Jepsen and Alex Claudio likely ranking second and third in the pecking order for saves, respectively. The cluster of names ahead of him on the depth chart, not to mention the fact that he didn't pitch in 2017, muddles Lincecum's path to fantasy relevance in his return to the majors.
More News
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Doesn't expect to be ready until May•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: To start season on DL•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Scratched from Friday's outing with blister issue•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Will pitch against Padres•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Likely won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Tosses live BP on Saturday•
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...