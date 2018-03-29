The Rangers formally placed Lincecum (finger) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com reports.

The blister on Lincecum's throwing hand isn't viewed as a major concern, but he's unlikely to be available for the season's first month after he went unsigned until late February, then missed most of Rangers camp due to a personal matter and the finger issue. Manager Jeff Banister said that Keone Kela will have the first opportunity to close for the Rangers, with Kevin Jepsen and Alex Claudio likely ranking second and third in the pecking order for saves, respectively. The cluster of names ahead of him on the depth chart, not to mention the fact that he didn't pitch in 2017, muddles Lincecum's path to fantasy relevance in his return to the majors.