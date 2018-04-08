Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Planned bullpen scrapped Sunday
Lincecum didn't complete his scheduled bullpen session Sunday in order to give more time for the blister on his middle finger to improve, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lincecum is expected to resume throwing off a mound Monday, so the one-day delay shouldn't have a dramatic impact on his timeline to return from the disabled list. Once Lincecum faces hitters in live batting practice and starts a rehab assignment, a firmer target date for his activation should come into focus.
