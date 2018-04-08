Lincecum didn't complete his scheduled bullpen session Sunday in order to give more time for the blister on his middle finger to improve, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lincecum is expected to resume throwing off a mound Monday, so the one-day delay shouldn't have a dramatic impact on his timeline to return from the disabled list. Once Lincecum faces hitters in live batting practice and starts a rehab assignment, a firmer target date for his activation should come into focus.