Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Scratched from Friday's outing with blister issue
Lincecum (blister) has been scratched from his scheduled appearance Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The veteran's spring debut will be further delayed after Lincecum was found to have a blister issue on the middle finger of his pitching hand. The Rangers have yet to reschedule his debut, but with the timing of this blister issue, Lincecum remains unlikely to be ready in time for Opening Day.
More News
