Lincecum (finger) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

This marks the third session in the past five days for the right-hander, who appears to be making strides in his return from a blister issues. If he continues ramping up activity at this pace he could be back in action prior to his expected timetable of early May.

