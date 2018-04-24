Lincecum (finger) will face live hitters Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Lincecum appears to be progressing well in his rehab program. Since he's on the 60-day disabled list, he isn't eligible to return until late May, though it seems like he is on pace to meet that return date at this point.

