Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Set to face hitters Tuesday
Lincecum (finger) will face live hitters Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Lincecum appears to be progressing well in his rehab program. Since he's on the 60-day disabled list, he isn't eligible to return until late May, though it seems like he is on pace to meet that return date at this point.
More News
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Planned bullpen scrapped Sunday•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Another bullpen scheduled•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Throws bullpen session•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Set for bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...