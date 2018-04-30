Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Set to throw at extended spring training
Lincecum (finger) will begin pitching in extended spring training games over the weekend, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lincecum reported to extended spring training last week to continue his throwing program, and he's now ready to get back in game action there. Barring any setbacks, the veteran right-hander should be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment after getting a few games under his belt at extended spring training. He's eligible to return from the 60-day DL on May 28.
