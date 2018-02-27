Lincecum signed a major-league deal with the Rangers on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Lincecum hasn't pitched since his failed comeback attempt with the Angels in 2016 in which he posted a 9.16 ERA in nine starts. The former Giants ace hasn't recorded an ERA below 4.00 since 2011, and his formerly electric fastball averaged just 87.7 mph in his latest major-league season. Still, the fact that the Rangers liked him enough to offer a major-league contract suggests that his stuff may have ticked back up at least a bit. Expectations for Lincecum should be low, but he did join a team without an established closer, so if he's anywhere close to his former self, he could be a darkhorse saves candidate. It would be wise to wait and see how his stuff looks this spring to see if that's remotely within the realm of possibility, though. Given how poorly he pitched in recent years, the Rangers will probably be content for him to be a competent long reliever.