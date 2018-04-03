Lincecum (finger) threw a bullpen session Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Lincecum will be lifted from the disabled list, but it's promising that he's been able to participate in workouts without having his blister return. Once healthy, look for Lincecum to join the Rangers' bullpen.

