Lincecum (finger) tossed an inning of batting practice Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Lincecum was pleased with his 22-pitch session, in which he threw all of his pitches. He's on the 60-day disabled list to avoid being rushed back and is not eligible to return until May 28.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories