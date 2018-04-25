Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Throws BP Tuesday
Lincecum (finger) tossed an inning of batting practice Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Lincecum was pleased with his 22-pitch session, in which he threw all of his pitches. He's on the 60-day disabled list to avoid being rushed back and is not eligible to return until May 28.
More News
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...