Lincecum (finger) threw a successful bullpen session Friday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lincecum had a bullpen session postponed last week to allow the blister on his middle finger additional time to heal, and it appears to have proved beneficial as he is scheduled to throw again Sunday. The veteran right-hander still must face live hitters in batting practice and also begin a rehab assignment, leaving no firm timetable for his return.