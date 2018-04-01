Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Throws bullpen Saturday
Lincecum on Saturday threw his first bullpen session since suffering a blister on his right middle finger nearly two weeks ago, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The blister does not appear to be an issue for Lincecum, who has played catch and thrown off a mound without any setback.
