Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Throws bullpen session
Lincecum (finger) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
This was the third bullpen in the last five days for Lincecum, who came out of the exercise with no issues. "He was good," pitching coach Doug Brocail said. "He was really good the other day. It's coming." He'll take Thursday off, and the Rangers will figure out the next step: either another bullpen or live batting practice.
More News
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Set for bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Throws again Monday•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Throws bullpen Saturday•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Begins playing catch•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Officially hits DL•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Doesn't expect to be ready until May•
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Out Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...