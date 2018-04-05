Lincecum (finger) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

This was the third bullpen in the last five days for Lincecum, who came out of the exercise with no issues. "He was good," pitching coach Doug Brocail said. "He was really good the other day. It's coming." He'll take Thursday off, and the Rangers will figure out the next step: either another bullpen or live batting practice.