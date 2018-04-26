Rangers' Tim Lincecum: To continue throwing at extended spring training
Lincecum (finger) will report to extended spring training over the weekend to continue his throwing program, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lincecum felt good after tossing an inning of batting practice earlier in the week, so he'll head to Arizona as he continues to ramp up his activity. Barring any setbacks, Lincecum could embark on a minor-league rehab assignment as early as May 6. He's eligible to return from the 60-day DL on May 28.
