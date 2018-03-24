Lincecum (finger) will open the season on the disabled list, MLB.com's TR Sullivan reports.

Lincecum has been battling a blister issue that forced him to miss his scheduled appearance against the Padres on Friday. The right-hander admitted that he isn't ready to return to the mound just yet, so the Rangers will put him on the shelf for at least 10 days to start the 2018 campaign.