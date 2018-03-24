Rangers' Tim Lincecum: To start season on DL
Lincecum (finger) will open the season on the disabled list, MLB.com's TR Sullivan reports.
Lincecum has been battling a blister issue that forced him to miss his scheduled appearance against the Padres on Friday. The right-hander admitted that he isn't ready to return to the mound just yet, so the Rangers will put him on the shelf for at least 10 days to start the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Scratched from Friday's outing with blister issue•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Will pitch against Padres•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Likely won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Tosses live BP on Saturday•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Will throw bullpens•
-
Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Uncertain for start of season•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?