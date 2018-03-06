Rangers' general manager Jon Daniels confirmed that Lincecum will work as a reliever, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This confirms the assumption that Lincecum was signed to relieve and is not in consideration for a rotation spot. Lincecum's exact job is not yet determined, but Daniels didn't rule out a late-inning role, meaning that the veteran righty has an outside shot at earning some saves later in the season. Daniels also noted that Lincecum could work his way into the rotation later in the year. In deeper leagues, Lincecum could be worth a flyer in hopes that he ends up as either a starter or a closer in the second half of the year, though for now he's nothing more than a middle reliever who hasn't posted an ERA below 4 since 2011.