Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Tosses live BP on Saturday
Lincecum (personal) threw 32 pitches in a live batting practice session Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers view Lincecum as a bullpen piece, so it wouldn't take much for him to get ready for the start of the regular season. His long layoff presents a challenge, and Texas isn't sure he can be ready to go by Opening Day.
