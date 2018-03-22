Lincecum (personal) will appear in Friday's game against the Padres, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Lincecum is set to throw one inning during his spring debut. The right-hander has been dealing with the unexpected death of his brother for the past few weeks, so he hasn't been able to appear in any Cactus League games up to this point. Pitching coach Doug Brocail recently said that he doesn't expect Lincecum to be ready for Opening Day, and manager Jeff Banister reiterated that point yet again Thursday.