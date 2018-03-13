Rangers' Tim Lincecum: Will throw bullpens
Lincecum (personal) is expected to throw two bullpen sessions this week, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Lincecum is at least a week away from appearing in a game. On his current schedule, Lincecum is not expected to start the season on the active 25-man roster.
