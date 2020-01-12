Play

Frazier agreed Sunday to a deal with the Rangers,Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Texas didn't have the resources to make a serious run at Josh Donaldson in free agency or Nolan Arenado via trade, so the team settled on Frazier to address its void in the corner infield. While the terms of Frazier's deal aren't known, he'll likely be joining the Rangers on a one- or two-year deal with modest money attached to it. Frazier put together a .251/.329/.443 slash line across 499 plate appearances with the Mets in 2019 while vacillating between a full- and part-time role, but he should head into spring training as the favorite to start for the Rangers at first or third base, where he'll likely compete with less established options in Ronald Guzman and Nick Solak at those respective positions.

