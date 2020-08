Frazier went 1-for-2 with a two-run single and two walks in Monday's 3-2 win over Oakland.

Frazier picked up his sixth and seventh RBI when he plated Nick Solak and Danny Santana with his single off Jesus Luzardo in the first inning. The veteran third baseman came into the game with just two hits in his previous 20 at-bats, so he will hope that reaching three times Monday can get him back on track.