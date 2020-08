Frazier went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 7-3 loss against the Giants.

Frazier made the most of his lone hit in this game, smacking a single to right field that scored Elvis Andrus and Joey Gallo in the top of the first inning. That would be everything Frazier would accomplish, though, and this has been a slow start to the season for the 34-year-old. He has gone 5-for-23 (.217) in his first seven appearances.