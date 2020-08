Frazier is not in the starting nine Saturday night against the Rockies, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Frazier reportedly has been dealing with some minor soreness in his quad and approached Manager Chris Woodward to ask for an off-day. The soreness is nothing to be concerned about as Frazier also is just 1-for-9 lifetime against German Marquez and it may have been a matchup concern as well. Look for Frazier to return to the lineup Sunday afternoon in the series finale against the Rockies.