Frazier started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Frazier, who started the first game of the season at first base, had been covering third base while Isiah Kiner-Falefa dealt with a hamstring injury. With Kiner-Falefa returning from the injury Tuesday, Frazier was back at first base. That's expected to be Frazier's primary position in 2020, if Kiner-Falefa's bat holds up at the hot corner.