Manager Chris Woodward said Tuesday that Frazier "will probably get the bulk of the playing time" at first base to begin the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old signed with the Rangers in January with the likely intent of working at third base, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa's performance during spring and summer training and shifted the team's plans. The youngster is now set to start at the hot corner, pushing Frazier across the diamond. Ronald Guzman and Greg Bird -- who were once competing for the starting role -- may now be fighting for the backup job at first base.