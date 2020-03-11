The Rangers are having Frazier take groundballs at first base, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

That the Rangers are considering Frazier to play first base indicates two things. The battle between Ronald Guzman (6-for-30, 10 strikeouts) and Greg Bird (3-for-29, nine) at first base is close but far from heated. And Isiah Kiner-Falefa's productive spring (.389, four home runs, 11 RBI, 14 runs) has manager Chris Woodward considering him for an everyday job at third base. Frazier previously expressed a willingness to play first base, if needed.