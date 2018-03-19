Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Likely starting season in minors
Joseph isn't expected to make the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
In order to give Joseph regular at-bats, it's expected that he'll be assigned to Double-A Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock. Joey Gallo is in line to be the club's starter at first base, but Joseph could be a serviceable reserve option if needed. Over 142 games with the Phillies last season, Joseph slashed .240/.289/.432 with 22 home runs and 69 RBI.
