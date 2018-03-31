Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Weighs options after clearing waivers
Joseph cleared waivers Friday and is currently considering whether to remain in the Rangers organization, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Joseph was designated for assignment Thursday and was previously optioned to Double-A Frisco. The 26-year-old has the ability to elect free agency after being outrighted twice in the past month and could garner some interest with a .247/.297/.757 slash line and 43 home runs in 810 at-bats for the Phillies over the past two seasons.
More News
-
Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Designated for assignment•
-
Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Likely starting season in minors•
-
Rangers' Tommy Joseph: Claimed by Rangers•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Sees time at both outfield corners•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...