Joseph cleared waivers Friday and is currently considering whether to remain in the Rangers organization, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Joseph was designated for assignment Thursday and was previously optioned to Double-A Frisco. The 26-year-old has the ability to elect free agency after being outrighted twice in the past month and could garner some interest with a .247/.297/.757 slash line and 43 home runs in 810 at-bats for the Phillies over the past two seasons.